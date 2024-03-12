Jito (JTO) Price Reaches $2.77 on Major Exchanges

Jito (JTO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Jito token can now be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00003938 BTC on popular exchanges. Jito has a total market capitalization of $318.82 million and $140.57 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jito has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.86808496 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $112,642,493.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

