Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.