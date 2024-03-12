Jonathan D. Buck Sells 305 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $185.04. 2,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,253. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.77 and a beta of 1.00. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $188.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.97.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSA

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $461,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,902 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,710,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.