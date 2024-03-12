JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.18

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 431885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

