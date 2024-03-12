JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:JMST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 215,042 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.