Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,208,000 shares, a growth of 1,143.9% from the February 14th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kansai Paint Price Performance

Shares of Kansai Paint stock remained flat at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. Kansai Paint has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

