Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $321.80

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $321.80 and last traded at $321.30, with a volume of 276245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.92.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total value of $1,591,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,500 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

