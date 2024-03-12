Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 765,100 shares, a growth of 1,566.9% from the February 14th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KZIA traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 115,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.68.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

