KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in February

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KDDI Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KDDIY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 82,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,324. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. KDDI has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, research analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

