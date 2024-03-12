Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have issued reports on PPRUY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Kering Price Performance
Kering Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.
About Kering
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
