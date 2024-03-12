Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.33

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.33 and last traded at C$34.25, with a volume of 217120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Keyera Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Research analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8835386 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

