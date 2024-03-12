Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) vs. Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Financial Survey

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 6 1 3.14 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.76%. Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.42%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

36.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 187.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riley Exploration Permian has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 20.45% 8.98% 5.11% Riley Exploration Permian 29.75% 25.08% 11.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Riley Exploration Permian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $273.18 million 5.44 $66.54 million $0.92 17.07 Riley Exploration Permian $375.05 million 1.50 $111.59 million $5.58 4.94

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Riley Exploration Permian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.