Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of KNTE opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.