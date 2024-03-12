Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

KGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,706,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after buying an additional 215,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,117,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 149,953 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

