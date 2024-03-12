Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Up 5.6%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.70 and last traded at $180.00. 208,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 393,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,130.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,587 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,591. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

