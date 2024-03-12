Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 22,650.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Leading Edge Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,172. Leading Edge Materials has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
About Leading Edge Materials
