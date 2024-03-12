Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 22,650.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Leading Edge Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,172. Leading Edge Materials has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

