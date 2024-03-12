Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 289 ($3.70) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 295 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.30) to GBX 325 ($4.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 295 ($3.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 304 ($3.89).

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 246.70 ($3.16) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83. The company has a market capitalization of £14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 770.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 245.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.63 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,250.00%.

In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 712 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,829.84 ($2,344.45). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £1,829.84 ($2,344.45). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £3,353.36 ($4,296.43). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,040 shares of company stock worth $761,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

