LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $505,122.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $175,943.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,093 shares of company stock worth $540,074 over the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Quarry LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

