Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 3,249,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,932,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of $624.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

