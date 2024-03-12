Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Liberty Latin America Stock Performance
Shares of LILAK opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
