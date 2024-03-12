Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of LILAK opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,065,000 after acquiring an additional 536,718 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

