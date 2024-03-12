Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 82.7% in February

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the February 14th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Life Healthcare Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,188. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
