Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 82.7% in February

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the February 14th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,188. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

