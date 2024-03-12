Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,494,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,479,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,578,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.