Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Update

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LNDAF remained flat at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,860. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Get Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros alerts:

About Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services.

Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.