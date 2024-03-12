Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE LOW traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.94. 525,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,159. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $245.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.