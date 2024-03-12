LPA Group Plc (LPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LPA opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.18. LPA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 104 ($1.33). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31.

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft ground power, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally.

