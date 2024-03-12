LPA Group Plc (LPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LPA Group Price Performance
Shares of LON LPA opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.18. LPA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 104 ($1.33). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31.
About LPA Group
