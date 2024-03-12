Lucid Group (LCID) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) recently:

2/26/2024 – Lucid Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Lucid Group was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

2/22/2024 – Lucid Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Lucid Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Lucid Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

LCID stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,036,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,673,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

