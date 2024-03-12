Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $493.87.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $457.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

