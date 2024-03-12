Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 60,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $8.60.

Institutional Trading of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

