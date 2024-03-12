Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MCN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 57,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,346. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 689,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 301,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

