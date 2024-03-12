Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Up 1,480.0% in February

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,480.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF remained flat at $6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
