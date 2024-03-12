Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Up 1,480.0% in February

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,480.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF remained flat at $6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

See Also

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

