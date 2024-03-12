MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MNSBP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. 1,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.55.
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
