Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,382,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maison Luxe Trading Up 25.0 %

MASN stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 924,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,858. Maison Luxe has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Maison Luxe alerts:

About Maison Luxe

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Maison Luxe, Inc operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.