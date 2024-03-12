Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 558,983 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.40% of Marathon Petroleum worth $230,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $5,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.04. 478,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,631. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

