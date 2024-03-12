Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $181.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.55. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $181.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

