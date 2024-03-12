Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.87. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 94.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 27.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 374.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 633,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 500,182 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 12.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter worth $1,253,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

