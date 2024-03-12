Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to Buy at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.08.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.