Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81,838 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $472.86. The stock had a trading volume of 527,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,269. The firm has a market cap of $441.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $479.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.89 and a 200-day moving average of $420.85.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.