McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 94.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 43,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.63. The company had a trading volume of 955,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,463. The company has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.10 and its 200 day moving average is $280.81.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

