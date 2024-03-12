McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.2% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after buying an additional 1,622,929 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

MCD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.73. 1,087,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,016. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

