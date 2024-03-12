Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Trading Down 4.1 %

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $182.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medallion Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.