MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $64,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,547.62. 155,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,666.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,495.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

