Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,292,638 shares of company stock worth $564,878,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $11.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,745,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,112,051. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.85 and a 200-day moving average of $358.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.82 and a 52 week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.