Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Methanex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Methanex to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.96. 17,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. Methanex has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Methanex by 1,158.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.