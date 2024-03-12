Michael Read Sells 4,500 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.40. 240,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

