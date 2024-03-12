Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.30.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$678.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.43, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.07. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.81 and a one year high of C$17.89.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

