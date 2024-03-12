Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.30.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
