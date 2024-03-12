Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MITUY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 4,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. Mitsui Chemicals has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $15.46.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

