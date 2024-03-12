MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.21 million, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

