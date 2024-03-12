MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTFree Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.21 million, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

