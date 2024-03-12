Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,391 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $172,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.75. 360,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $180.69.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

