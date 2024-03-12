Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,756 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $82,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,847 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

